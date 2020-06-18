A song to make you smile: 'Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)' by Edison Lighthouse

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)" by Edison Lighthouse, released in 1970.

