Dining events: Treat Dad to a special Father's Day meal this weekend

Le Patio Aboyer will be plating New York strip au poivre on Father's Day. Courtesy of George Trois Group

The patio at Bub City Rosemont is busy now that it's back open for dining. Courtesy of the Village of Rosemont

Father's Day

This is Dad's special weekend, so you can treat him to a meal at a suburban restaurant -- outside, of course -- or order up a meal to-go that you can enjoy at home. Here are some suburban options:

Adobe Gila's: 5455 Park Place, Rosemont, adobegilas.com/rosemont-il. Dads can sip on a $2 domestic draft with the purchase of an entree between noon and 10 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Plus, they can keep the commemorative beer glass as a Father's Day gift.

Antico Posto: 118 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9200, antico-posto.com/. Surprise Dad with a Father's Day meal to-go for four featuring beef tenderloin risotto with sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions, housemade bread and giardiniera, Caesar salad and panna cotta with fresh berries. It's $80. Order by 4 p.m. Friday, June 19, for pickup between noon and 5 p.m. Sunday, June 21.

Blossom Cafe: 8349 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, (708) 453-5300, theblossomcafe.com/. Make reservations now to save a spot on the patio for Father's Day. Specials include slow-roasted prime rib, filet mignon and lobster tail, Parmesan-crusted New York strip and fresh halibut.

Bub City Rosemont will be serving up a special rib dinner for Father's Day. - Courtesy of Bub City

Bub City: Parkway Bank Park, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 261-0399, bub-city.com/rosemont/. Treat Dad to some barbecue on Sunday. There are four meal packages available that serve four to six diners. The BBQ Brunch features cheesy grits, cinnamon sticky buns, brisket, pulled pork, baby back ribs and more for $125. The brisket dinner ($109.95), rib dinner ($93.95), and brisket and rib dinner ($149.95) include mac n' cheesy, grilled asparagus, chopped salad and chocolate chip cookies. Guests who pre-order a package are guaranteed patio seating on Sunday. Limited walk-in tables will be available on Father's Day. All packages must be ordered via Tock by 11 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

The Capital Grille: 87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/home. Honor Dad with a three-course dinner featuring French rolls, an iceberg wedge salad, prime roasted rack of rib-eye for two ($135) or four ($245), Sam's mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and housemade cheesecake with fresh berries. Order now for pickup starting Friday, June 19. Each father will receive a gift jar of signature steak sauce.

Chicago Dogs: 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, thechicagodogs.com/. Take Dad to Impact Field on Saturday, June 20, for a baseball-themed Father's Day Celebration. The $18 ticket gets you lunch (hot dog, chips and soda), a commemorative hat, the chance to play catch on the field, and a picture with Squeeze and Papa Squeeze. Sessions are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:15 to 2:45 p.m. Reservations are required by calling (847) 636-5450 or emailing tickets@thechicagodogs.com.

Concorde Banquets: 20922 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 438-0025, concordebanquets.com/menus/weekend-carryout. Let Concorde do the prep work this Father's Day weekend. To-go dinner options include the Fiesta (southwestern salad, chicken fajitas, rice, beans, sour cream and tortillas) or Italian (Caesar salad, chicken Parmesan, penne pasta and breadsticks) packages that serve five for $60. Or choose the special three-course Father's Day meal that serves five for $150. It includes a choice of Mediterranean or Caesar salad, a choice of 8-ounce filet mignons or 12-ounce New York strip steaks, herb-roasted potatoes, haricot verts, dessert and a bottle each of merlot and chardonnay. Order now as the packages require a 24-hour advance notice.

Five Roses Pub: 5509 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 233-0077, fiverosespub.com/. On Sunday, the Irish pub will be serving up half-price chicken Caesar salad, Cobb salad, wedge salad, fish and chips, All-American Burger and blackened chicken sandwich for dads from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Fleming's: 960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/locations/il/lincolnshire. The special Father's Day menu, which costs $100 per diner, will be available Friday through Monday, June 19-22. Start with a choice of Fleming's or Caesar salad before moving on to prime surf and turf. For a treat, choose from chocolate gooey butter cake, New York cheesecake or carrot cake. Dad also might enjoy the $20 bourbon tasting experience featuring Basil Hayden's, Maker's Mark and Knob Creek. Fleming's also will be offering a three-course carryout menu that ranges from $55 to $75 per person.

Fogo De Chao will be serving up specials to-go for Father's Day Sunday. - Courtesy of Fogo De Chao

Fogo De Chao: 5460 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 678-7200, fogodechao.com/location/rosemont/. For Father's Day, the Brazilian steakhouse will be offering specials such as Picanha, Fraldinha and Wagyu New York Strip for curbside pickup or delivery. As a bonus, diners who order any to-go package from June 19-21 will receive a complimentary Full Churrasco Experience to use when the restaurant reopens for in-house dining.

Harry Caray's: 10233 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (847) 699-1200, harrycarays.com/harry-carays-italian-steakhouse-rosemont.html. Enjoy Father's Day on the patio at Harry Caray's Rosemont. Specials include bourbon barbecue baby back ribs with sweet potato fries, coleslaw and corn on the cob ($19.95 half slab, $27.95 full slab) and grilled flat iron steak with tempura heirloom tomatoes, wilted baby spinach, julienne carrots and zucchini for $30.95. Reservations are recommended.

Patrons enjoy the patio at Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont. - Courtesy of the Village of Rosemont

Hofbräuhaus Chicago: 5500 Park Place, Rosemont, (847) 671-2739, hofbrauhauschicago.com/. Treat Dad to housemade German beer and Bavarian fare in the outdoor Biergarten from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Get there early as it's first come, first served. As a special, the reusable 64-ounce growlers to-go are $24.

A small Jet's Eugene Supreme pizza is $6.99 on Father's Day. - Courtesy of Jet's Pizza

Jet's Pizza: Locations across the suburbs; jetspizza.com/. On Sunday, a small Eugene Supreme pizza (named after Jet's Pizza's founder) is $6.99 with the code DAD. The pie -- topped with Italian sausage, onions, green peppers and mild peppers -- is available for pickup or delivery.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap: 1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Make Father's Day special with Johnny's family meals for six. Order up rotisserie-roasted prime rib with real mashed potatoes, fresh veggies, Caesar or garden salad, bread and dessert for $129.95 or rotisserie-roasted pork with pine nut stuffing, mashed potatoes, pan-seared apples, salad, bread and cheesecake for $74.95. Orders must be placed by Friday, June 19.

Le Patio Aboyer: 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/aboyer. On Father's Day, chef Michael Lachowicz plans to serve up a special three-course meal that can be enjoyed on the patio or for pickup. The $59 per person meal features a choice of shrimp De Jonge, oysters Rockefeller or duck pate campagne; a choice of surf-n-turf duo of prime dry-aged New York strip au poivre and lobster medallions, whole roasted Dover sole or twin grilled Catalpa Grove Farm lamb porterhouse steaks. End with a sweet treat of strawberry panna cotta or roasted peach tart. Call now to reserve.

Mon Ami Gabi: 260 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-1900, monamigabi.com/. Treat Dad to a multicourse Father's Day meal featuring gazpacho soup, romaine salad, wild halibut, "The Butcher's Cut" Hanger Steak with hand-cut frites, and strawberries Briand for $50 a person. Order by 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, for pickup between noon and 7 p.m. Sunday, June 21. There will be limited patio dining Sunday featuring a la carte ordering from the Father's Day and patio menus. Reservations required.

Murray Bros. Caddyshack: 9546 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, (847) 443-3673, mbcshack.com/caddyshack-locations/rosemont/. This is quite a Father's Day steal: For $14.95 per person, choose a starter (Joel's chopped salad, crispy potato golf balls or Brussels sprouts hash), one entree (Bill Murray classic cheeseburger, Chicago dog, truffle mac and cheese, Andy's baby back ribs (+$2) or Professor Wang's Wings) and two sides (fries, coleslaw, grilled asparagus, veggie medley). Order now through 6 p.m. Saturday, June 20, for pickup on Sunday.

Chinese barbecue glazed ribs are on the menu Sunday at Pennyville Station in Park Ridge. - Courtesy of Amy Roesch

Pennyville Station: 112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. Treat Dad to the specialty Chinese barbecue glazed ribs served with creamy mac n' cheese and coleslaw. Available all day for outdoor dining on the patio or carryout, it's $18.95 for a half slab and $24.95 for a full slab. Reservations requested.

Saranello's: 601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/. Leave the cooking to Saranello's, which is offering a family-style carryout meal for four for $120. Dine on summer tomato and cucumber salad, chopped garden salad, Maryland-style crabcakes, roasted prime rib-eye, Parmesan mashed potatoes, garlic knots, green beans, and a whole peach and blueberry pie with vanilla gelato. Order by noon Saturday, June 20, via Tock for pickup between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday, June 21. Saranello's patio will be closed Sunday.

Season's 52: 3 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 571-4752, and 1770 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-5252, seasons52.com/home. Celebrate Dad with a three-course dinner for two ($75) or four ($130) to-go. Choose from rack of dry-rubbed pork loin or a whole side of cedar plank-roasted salmon, a field greens or romaine Caesar salad, whole corn on the cob, a choice of wild rice pilaf or Yukon mashed potatoes, and mini indulgences of cookies 'n' cream and raspberry chocolate chip cannoli. Pre-order 24 hours in advance for pickup Friday or Saturday, June 19-20.

Shaw's Crab House: 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/schaumburg/. Honor Dad with the Premium Surf & Turf Crab Cellar Package, which runs $139 for two and $259 for four. Feast on Alaskan King crab legs, filet mignon, boardwalk fries, mac and cheese, jalapeño hush puppies, roasted broccoli, coleslaw and coconut cake. Order via Tock by 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, for pickup from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21. Another option is to pre-order the Lobster Roll Package to-go. It includes Shaw's Lobster Rolls with Maine Lobster, coleslaw, grilled asparagus, kettle chips and strawberry rhubarb cobbler. It's $75 for two and $140 for four. Shaw's patio will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 20, and 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 21.

Stoney River: 20504 N. Rand Road, Deer Park, (847) 719-1596, stoneyriver.com/. Choose from four family meals for four -- crispy chicken ($35), meatloaf ($40), beef tenderloin ($80) and prime rib ($65) -- to bring home this Father's Day. Order now to schedule a pickup time.

Weber Grill Restaurant: 2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/. Hot off the Weber Grills are Father's Day specials such as Memphis-style ribs, wild mushroom New York strip and pork porterhouse. Reservations are recommended for seating on the patio.

• To submit restaurant news, events and deals, email clinden@dailyherald.com.