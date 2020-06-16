Make Dad's day with a Father's Day grilling kit from a suburban restaurant

Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook is offering an ancho-marinated skirt steak meal kit for Father's Day this year. Courtesy of Prairie Grass Cafe

The Clubhouse in Oak Brook is offering a Backyard Grilling kit this year for Father's Day. Courtesy of The Clubhouse

The age-old question is upon us again: What do I get Dad for Father's Day? (Psst … Dad's special day is Sunday, June 21, if you haven't been paying attention to the calendar much during the pandemic.)

If he likes to grill, then you're in luck this year. Restaurants across the suburbs are offering Father's Day grilling kits featuring favorite cuts of meat for Dad (or you) to cook at home over an open flame. Many of the kits throw in prepared sides, seasonings, condiments and desserts to boot. Really, it's a win-win, except that someone will have to be on cleanup duty (let Dad sit that one out on Sunday).

Here's what some restaurants are offering:

Allgauer's

2855 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, (847) 664-7999, allgauers-on-the-riverfront.business.site/

When: Order by 5 p.m. Friday, June 19, for pickup between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 20-21.

What: Make Dad's day with a grilling package for four. It includes an Allgauer's salad, a choice of a 14-ounce Duroc pork chop or a 10-ounce beef rib-eye steak, au gratin potatoes, asparagus for grilling, fresh ears of corn and strawberry shortcake.

The Capital Grille

87 Yorktown Center, Lombard, (630) 627-9800; 5340 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 671-8125; 2000 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, (847) 969-0290, thecapitalgrille.com/home

When: Order now for pickup starting Friday, June 19.

What: If Dad loves grilling steak, The Capital Grille offers daily cuts from the in-house butcher for cooking at home. Options include the 18-ounce bone-in dry-aged New York strip for $35, the 8-ounce filet mignon for $25 or 10-ounce filet mignon for $30, the 22-ounce bone-in prime rib-eye for $40, and six 8-ounce burgers for $50. Add on some family-size sides, too, including Sam's Mashed Potatoes, creamed spinach and grilled asparagus, each for $20.

CityGate Grille

2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/

When: Order online for pickup Thursday through Saturday, June 18-20.

What: It's time for a Father's Day cookout, with the prep work done by CityGate. Order up special ready-to-grill options such as chicken kebabs (six for $15), beef kebabs (six for $25), full slab of pork ribs ($22), bone-in 20-ounce rib-eye ($35), bone-in 14-ounce pork chop ($18), 6-ounce salmon ($16), 12-ounce skinless chicken breast ($8), two grilled shrimp skewers ($9), heat-at-home sides ($4 each) and more.

Gift Dad a Casual Cookout grilling kit from The Clubhouse in Oak Brook for Father's Day. - Courtesy of The Clubhouse

298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, theclubhouse.com/

When: Order now to schedule curbside pickup Father's Day weekend.

What: For dads who enjoy grilling, surprise him with a grill kit for Father's Day. Options include the Casual Cookout, which includes four 8-ounce wagyu beef patties with brioche buns and fixings, five lemon pepper pork sausages with Tuscan Sammy buns, two 14-ounce bone-in pork chops, two 6-ounce filet mignons, Clubhouse seasoning and grilling instructions for $99. The Backyard Special, for $169, includes everything in the Casual Cookout, with the exception of two 8-ounce filet mignons instead of the 6-ounce filets, and the addition of two 14-ounce New York strips. For the ultimate treat, the Grill Master features two 14-ounce bone-in pork chops, two 12-ounce filet mignons, two 14-ounce New York strip steaks, two 20-ounce bone-in rib-eyes dry-aged for 45 days, Clubhouse seasoning and grilling instructions for $219.

Cooper's Hawk

Locations in Arlington Heights, Burr Ridge, Downers Grove, Naperville, South Barrington, St. Charles, Wheeling and more. chwinery.com/

When: Pre-order by 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, for pickup on Saturday or Sunday, June 20-21.

What: If Dad is the grill master, then he might enjoy receiving the Grill Master Meal Package featuring (eight or 12) 4-ounce filets with Chef Matt's special seasoning pack, (four or six) grill-ready baked potatoes with toppings, grill-ready blanched buttered broccoli, a chopped wedge salad, pretzel bread, a choice of dessert (Key lime pie or Cooper's Hawk chocolate cake), and Chef Matt's grilling instructions and video. It's $129.99 for four to five people or $199.99 for six to eight.

Empire

48 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (630) 355-9000, empiremeatshop.com/

When: Order by Wednesday, June 17, for pickup on Friday or Saturday, June 19-20.

What: Empire is offering its first pop-up C.A.B. (Certified Angus Beef) Prime To-Go just for Father's Day weekend. The grill-at-home ordering options include a 23-ounce prime porterhouse ($60), a 16-ounce prime bone-in filet ($50), a 36-ounce prime Tomahawk, and an eight-pack of 8-ounce prime burgers ($60).

Gibsons and Hugo's Frog Bar

Gibsons: 2105 S. Spring Road, Oak Brook, (630) 954-0000, and 5464 N. River Road, Rosemont, (847) 928-9900. Hugo's: 55 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 548-3764. grgmc.com/restaurants

When: Order now for pickup Friday through Sunday, June 19-21, at Gibsons (Oak Brook and Rosemont) and Hugo's. Pickup available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at 4201 Lake-Cook Road, Northbrook.

What: Now you can re-create your favorite Gibsons steaks at home on your grill. Options include 10-ounce filet mignon ($35), 14-ounce rib-eye ($41), 26-ounce Porterhouse ($50), 13-ounce New York strip ($42), burgers (two for $14) and more. Round out your meal with a salad or sides such as elotes corn, asparagus and double baked potato.

Katie's Kitchen

623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/

When: Orders must be placed by Wednesday, June 17, for pickup Father's Day weekend.

What: If Dad loves to cook outside, Katie's Kitchen will do the prep work and make the sides. All he'll have to do is fire up the grill. But first, the hard part: Choosing a kit to order. Grill kit #1 includes two 12-ounce New York strip steaks, two 8-ounce burger patties and two 12-ounce bone-in pork chops for $60. Grill kit #2 features eight 8-ounce top sirloin center cut, eight 8-ounce burgers and eight 4-ounce brats for $87. Grill kit #3 offers two 7-ounce choice filets, two 14-ounce T-bones, two 8-ounce burgers and two 12-ounce bone-in pork chops for $95. Grill Kit #4 includes four 7-ounce choice filets, four 14-ounce T-bones, four 8-ounce burgers and four bone-in pork chops for $168. For an added charge, sides include buns, salads, cheesy potato casserole, mashed potatoes, veggie skewers, and roasted Brussels sprouts and cauliflower. All kits include Katie's steak seasoning and steak sauce.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant

1225 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/

When: Order through Tock for pickup Friday through Sunday, June 19-21.

What: Treat dad to an at-home grill kit from Michael Jordan's. The burger pack features four 8-ounce steakhouse-blend burgers for $59, the steak pack includes four Linz Heritage Angus 10-ounce filets for $129, and the hot dog kit includes five Linz Angus all-beef hot dogs for $39. Each kit comes with potato salad, pasta salad, buns and condiments.

Morton's The Steakhouse

1751 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 577-1372; 699 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-5111; 9525 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont, (847) 678-5155; 1470 McConnor Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 413-8771; mortons.com/.

When: Order now for pickup Father's Day weekend.

What: Choose from a variety of chef's table home kits as a treat for Dad. The Home Cookout includes eight 10-ounce prime beef patties, brioche buns, all the fixings, hand-cut potato chips and Chef's house salad for $89. Or consider the Table for Two featuring two 6-ounce center-cut filet mignons, two 5-6-ounce cold water lobster tails, Caesar salad, smoked Gouda and bacon au gratin potatoes and New York cheesecake for $99. The Table for Four includes four 8-ounce center-cut filet mignons, Caesar salad, creamed spinach, grilled asparagus, au gratin potatoes, Key lime pie and New York cheesecake for $149. The For the Grill Master kit features two 6-ounce center-cut filet mignons, a 16-ounce "Proprietary" Cajun rib-eye, two 16-ounce prime double-cut pork chops, four beef patties, brioche buns and fixings for $179.

Niche

14 S. Third St., Geneva, (630) 262-1000, nichegeneva.com/.

When: Place your order by Friday, June 19, for pickup between 5 and 9 p.m. Saturday, June 20. Niche is closed Sunday, June 21.

What: Niche offers three grilling packages sure to please every dad. Package 1 includes four beer brats with beer-braised onions, one Niche Glencairn Whiskey Glass and Old Forester Niche Single Barrel "Stallion pt. 12" for $85. Package 2 features a 14-ounce CDK Farm rib-eye, grilled asparagus, roasted mushrooms, Ramey 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and a 9-ounce flask of "Elijah's Mash #2" BA Manhattan for $100. Package 3 includes four beer brats, four brioche buns, a 14-ounce CDK Farm rib-eye, grilled asparagus, roasted mushrooms, a Niche Glencairn Whiskey Glass, Old Forester Nice Single Barrel "Stallion pt. 12," Ramey 2016 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, a liter of "Elijah's Mash #2" BA Manhattan, a bottle of Reagan orange bitters and bourbon cherries for $235. All items are available to order a la carte, too.

Northbrook's Prairie Grass Cafe is offering a lamb sausage meal kit for Father's Day. - Courtesy of Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/

When: Order by 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, for pickup on Saturday or Sunday, June 20-21.

What: Because chefs Sarah Stegner and George Bumbaris know that many dads like to grill, they have devised a variety of grill-centric cook-at-home meal kits (with cooking instructions) that include everything needed to prepare a meal for two. The options: The salmon meal kit ($72), the swordfish meal kit ($52), the ancho-marinated skirt steak meal kit ($60), the prime filet meal kit ($98) and the New York steak meal kit ($98) all include Mick Klug Farm asparagus (peeled and blanched), prepped Yukon Gold potatoes, "Mighty Vine" yellow tomato, Three Sisters Garden spring onions, garlic chive compound butter and two chocolate chip cookies. The Italian sausage meal kit ($39) includes sweet and spicy pepper ricotta spread, peppers, onions, spring scallions, a baguette and two chocolate chip cookies. The lamb sausage meal kit ($45) features lemon feta spread, peppers, onions, spring scallions, a baguette and two chocolate chip cookies. Add-ons include a farmers salad ($14), a slice of double chocolate cake ($8) or chocolate pudding ($6). And don't forget the chilled cocktails. The margarita mix for four is $28 (tequila not included), rhubarb sangria for four is $32 a quart, and Nordic Nectar (pineapple-infused vodka) for two is $24.

Saranello's is offering a Father's Day Grill Kit for four that includes a boneless grill-ready rib-eye steak with a signature spice rub. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/

When: Orders must be placed via Tock by 5 p.m. Thursday, June 18, for pickup between 2 and 5 p.m. Friday or Saturday, June 19-20.

What: To honor dads on Sunday, Saranello's is offering a Father's Day Grill Kit for four that includes boneless grill-ready rib-eye steak with a signature spice rub, shrimp and zucchini kebab, marinated wild salmon with a cedar plank, Italian sausages with roasted peppers and rolls, corn on the cob, and ready-to-bake mac and cheese for $100. Also available to order is the Spiked Arnold Palmer Kit for four that includes iced tea, housemade lemonade and a bottle of Basic Vodka for $35. The cocktail kit, which must be ordered via Tock by noon Saturday, June 20, will be available Friday through Sunday, June 19-21.

Weber Grill

2331 Fountain Square, Lombard, (630) 953-8880, and 1010 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 413-0800, webergrillrestaurant.com/

When: Order a grilling pack now for pickup Father's Day weekend.

What: If Dad likes grilling on a Weber, then how about picking up some authentic Weber meats for him to grill for Father's Day? The burger pack (eight 8-ounce Angus beef patties, eight brioche buns, eight slices of Wisconsin cheddar and one bottle of Weber gourmet burger seasoning) runs $39.95, while the burger and rib sampler (four burgers, four buns, four slices of cheese, two full racks of baby back ribs and a bottle of Weber seasoning) is $59.95. The premium filet pack (six 7-ounce filet mignons and a bottle of steak seasoning) costs $89.95 and the New York strip pack (six 14-ounce steaks and a bottle of steak seasoning) is $109.95. If you prefer ribs, it's $49.95 for three full racks and $89.95 for six full racks (both include a bottle of barbecue seasoning and a bag of Weber hickory smoke chips). Add-ons include frozen take and bake cornbread ($9), whole chocolate fudge cake ($59) and whole creme brulee cheesecake ($59).

Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363; 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900; 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000; 1250 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 995-0100; wildfirerestaurant.com/.

When: Order now for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Oak Brook, Lincolnshire and Glenview and from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Schaumburg.

What: If Dad would rather spend Father's Day at home, Wildfire's Filet Grill Kits might be just the ticket. For $120, the kit includes four filet mignons, four Parmesan crusts, a bottle of Wildfire backyard marinade, redskin mashed potatoes, balsamic roasted vegetables, homemade cornbread and Key lime pie.