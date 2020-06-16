A song to make you smile: 'I Say a Little Prayer' by Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick performs April 27, 2014, at the 25th anniversary Rainforest Fund benefit concert at Carnegie Hall in New York. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "I Say a Little Prayer" by Dionne Warwick, released in 1967.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.