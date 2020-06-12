A song to make you smile: 'Don't Stop' by Fleetwood Mac

Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie and Christine McVie comprise the classic Fleetwood Mac lineup. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Don't Stop" by Fleetwood Mac, released in 1977.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.