Citadel Theatre tries out a 'Drive-In Cabaret' in Lake Forest

Citadel Theatre will perform a "Drive-In Cabaret" in the parking lot of the Gorton Community Center in Lake Forest, pictured here in an archival photo for its Block Party. Courtesy of Gorton Community Center

The cast and crew of Citadel Theatre's "Drive-In Cabaret" rehearse online via Zoom. They'll be performing for audiences in parked cars at the Gorton Community Center in Lake Forest on Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14 and 20-21. Courtesy of Citadel Theatre

Theaters around the world are shuttered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Citadel Theatre in Lake Forest is experimenting with a "Drive-In Cabaret" so that a live show can go on.

"When COVID-19 happened, we couldn't figure out how we were going to continue," said Ellen Phelps, who co-founded Citadel with her husband, Scott, 18 years ago. "We wanted to come up with an idea that was socially safe for everyone, where they could still be entertained."

Phelps said that Citadel took inspiration from the McHenry Outdoor Theater, which began showing drive-in movies again in May after receiving permission from the Illinois Department of Public Health to safely reopen.

"We do have a permit," Phelps said. "We put it through the village of Lake Forest, but I think that it went all the way to the governor for approval because of these circumstances."

The 45-minute "Drive-In Cabaret" features an ensemble of eight performing atop an 18-foot-long parade float trailer in the parking lot of Lake Forest's Gorton Community Center. Meanwhile, audiences can watch and listen to the show from inside their vehicles thanks to a shortwave radio setup overseen by Citadel sound designer Bob Boxer.

"It's a musical revue where only one or two performers appear on the platform at a time, and even the actors can be six feet apart," said Phelps, adding that only 26 parking lot spaces are available per show.

Grayslake native Ian Cummisford is part of the ensemble for Citadel Theatre's "Drive-In Cabaret" in Lake Forest.

Grayslake native Ian Cummisford is making his Citadel Theatre debut as a part of the "Drive-In Cabaret" ensemble.

"It's not how I thought I would be doing my first big gig, but I'm not complaining," Cummisford said of the cabaret. "I'm just glad more than anything to be a part of something that's actively innovating to adapt to the times."

Cast members have been rehearsing on their own and via online Zoom meetings. Choreography is understandably not a priority for the show.

"We're trying to innovate with the resources we have," Cummisford said. "It's been much more of an individual process just because we don't have as much of an opportunity to work in person, so a lot of the responsibility has been placed on the actors to know their stuff."

Cummisford and Phelps wouldn't reveal the "Drive-In Cabaret" set list. But they confirmed that the revue features "songs of hope" and "songs of happiness that are great for kids to seniors."

Citadel is also partnering with area restaurants including Chief's Pub in Lake Forest, O'Toole's in Libertyville and Jay Lovell's in Highwood to encourage audiences to bring along takeout meals.

Citadel did not receive permission to open up the Gorton Community Center's indoor restrooms, so audiences should keep that in mind as well.

Becca Duff, left, and Kyle Ryan starred as Lily St. Regis and Rooster Hannigan in Citadel Theatre's 2019 production of "Annie." The duo will perform as part of Citadel's "Drive-In Cabaret" in Lake Forest. - Courtesy of Carolina Menapace/Citadel Theatre Company

"We're doing this to raise funds for our theater so we can have a season next year," said Phelps, adding that Citadel might have to reduce the capacity of its 250-seat indoor theater to 144 if they're allowed to reopen in the fall.

In the meantime, there's hope that Citadel's "Drive-In Cabaret" will be a success beyond its first few performances. Phelps said Citadel is in talks to perform the revue in a courtyard of a senior living center so residents can watch from their windows.

"Because it's a parade float wagon, we can take it on the road," Phelps said. "We're just happy to do this and not let down the people who have supported our theater for all these years. We're able to show them that we haven't given up hope and that we're willing to think outside the box."

• • •

"Drive-In Cabaret"

Where: Citadel Theatre at Gorton Community Center, 400 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, (847)-735-8554 or citadeltheatre.org

Showtimes: 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 13-14 and 20-21 (rain or shine)

Prices: $40-$100 donation per vehicle