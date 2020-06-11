A song to make you smile: 'La Bamba' by Ritchie Valens

A poster showing Ritchie Valens, top left, J.P. "The Big Bopper" Richardson and Buddy Holly hangsin the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. A single-engine plane carrying all three crashed Feb. 3, 1959, into a snow-covered Iowa field, killing everyone on board. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "La Bamba" by Ritchie Valens, released in 1959.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.