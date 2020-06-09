Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago, Air and Water Chicago canceled

Lollapalooza has been cancelled this summer because of COVID-19, the city of Chicago announced Tuesday. Associated Press, 2018

Chicago's biggest summer events -- Lollapalooza, Taste of Chicago and the Chicago Air and Water Show -- have been canceled this summer.

Also canceled because of COVID-19 are the Chicago Jazz Festival in Millennium Park; the majority of programming at the Chicago Riverwalk, the Chicago Cultural Center and Millennium Park; and the Maxwell Street Market through Labor Day.

Lollapalooza organizers announced on the festival's website Tuesday the cancellation of the music festival scheduled for July 30 to Aug. 2 in Chicago's Grant Park.

Instead, Lollapalooza will take place as a "weekend-long virtual event that will include performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and more."

The virtual schedule will be available next month, according to the website.