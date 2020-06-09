 

A song to make you smile: 'Joy to the World' by Three Dog Night

  • JOE LEWNARD/jlewnard@dailyherald.comThree Dog Night plays at the Village Green as part of the Elk Grove Village Summer Concert Series in 2013.

Daily Herald report
Updated 6/9/2020 6:18 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Joy to the World" by Three Dog Night released in 1970.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

