A song to make you smile: 'Don't Stop Me Now' by Queen

Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, performs in Germany in 1986. Associated Press, July 1986

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Don't Stop Me Now" by Queen, released in 1978.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.