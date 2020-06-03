A song to make you smile: 'Tell Me Something Good' by Chaka Khan and Rufus

Chaka Khan performs at the 13th annual "A Great Night in Harlem" gala concert in 2014. Associated Press file photo, October 2014

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Tell Me Something Good" by Chaka Khan and Rufus, released in 1974.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.