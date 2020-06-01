Helping the Helpers: Metropolitan Family Services needs support to make up for deficits

Founded in 1857, Metropolitan Family Services DuPage and Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage are based out of Wheaton.

According to Mary Beth Glenn, associate director of development, the organization provides and mobilizes the services needed to strengthen families and communities.

- Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer Connie Graska of the Addison Children's Center and the Metropolitan Family Services loads up groceries that were recently distributed to families in need. Metropolitan Family Services is seeking donations of goods such as diapers, as well as gift cards and monetary contributions.

"In DuPage we specialize in domestic abuse services and emergency shelter, early childhood education, adoption preservation, legal aid services, elder care and supportive housing," Glenn said.

The Daily Herald asked Glenn to detail how the pandemic has affected the agency's ability to offer services.

Q. Who does Metropolitan Family Services serve, and how do you serve them?

A. We directly serve any individual or family who needs our services, frequently at little or no cost to the client. Domestic abuse services are always free.

Q. From where do the majority of your donations come? Is there an annual fundraising event?

A. We rely primarily on individual giving, including civic- and faith-based organizations, which is supplemented by government grants.

Q. About how many people per year does your agency help?

A. 93,000 families.

Q. How has the COVID-19 crisis affected your organization and its ability to help those in need?

A painting made by a child at DuPage County's only emergency shelter for domestic violence survivors. It's operated by the Family Shelter Service of Metropolitan Family Services DuPage. - Daily Herald File photo

A. We were unable to host our in-person annual gala this year, which resulted in a $60,000 deficit in support. We were also unable to host our annual housewares show, which resulted in an additional loss of $100,000 in revenue. Our three resale shops had to close due to COVID-19, and that has created a $46,000 per month deficit.

Q. How can readers help?

A. To donate directly, please use this link https://www.metrofamily.org/donate and choose either DuPage or Family Shelter Service. Deliveries of laundry pods, microwaveable food, rolls of quarters for laundry machines, Target gift cards, new clothes for women and children, new toys for toddlers and middle schoolchildren, new headphones for teenagers, sealed boxes of diapers and wipes and funding for rent and utilities can be delivered to Metropolitan Family Services DuPage on Tuesdays at 222 E. Willow Ave. in Wheaton.

Q. How can readers reach someone at your organization if they have questions?

A. Please contact Mary Beth Glenn at glennmb@metrofamily.org or call (630) 221-8057.

About this series

"Helping the Helpers" is a series of short stories on how you can support suburban social service agencies impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. Know of a nonprofit or agency we should feature? Email sklovstad@dailyherald.com.