 

Missed our Phillip-Michael Scales concert? Here's where you can see it

  • Phillip-Michael Scales joined us Friday, May 29, for our livestream interview/concert series.

      Phillip-Michael Scales joined us Friday, May 29, for our livestream interview/concert series. Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 5/30/2020 8:19 AM

Phillip-Michael Scales joined us Friday night for the fifth in our Sound Check Presents concert/interview series, sponsored by the Daily Herald and Mike's Hard Lemonade.

After the racially charged events of the week, Scales chose to support Facing History -- an organization dedicated to working with educators to eradicate hatred and bigotry in our communities -- and we discussed our viewpoints on empathy and the importance of being able to express your own story in your own voice.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The blues singer then treated viewers to a number of favorites, including last month's single, "Find A Way," and a track that hasn't been widely released yet.

The event, which streamed live on Instagram, can be found on the IG TV post at instagram.com/chicagosoundcheck, Chicago Sound Check's Facebook page and at chicagosoundcheck.com.

