Writers Theatre introduces new performance, subscription options

Writers Theatre announced a new producing model and subscription options in response to precautions initiated as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Courtesy of Writers Theatre

Writers Theatre on Wednesday announced its 2020-2021 season will proceed according to a flexible, "adaptive producing model" developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that will allow audiences to return to the Glencoe theater "when the time is right."

Performance dates along with cast and creative team information for specific productions will be announced throughout the season. However, theatergoers should keep in mind that titles and artists might change and the schedule might shift in response to the coronavirus and resulting efforts to keep artists and audiences safe.

With that new reality in mind, Writers has introduced a customizable, pay-as-you-go membership program that allows subscribers to select any performance of any production at any time during the season. After a one-time $80 membership fee, tickets are $35 each. Also available is the up-front-flex program which is $220. Traditional subscriptions range from $185 to $260.

Shows scheduled for 2020-2021 include the premiere of "Love & Contracts," Julia Doolittle's comedic examination of courtship across time. and "Low Down Dirty Blues," a musical revue by Randal Myler and Dan Wheetman featuring tunes by Muddy Waters, Pearl Bailey and Howlin' Wolf. The season also features the premiere of E.M. Forster's "Maurice," marking 50 years since the publication of the novel about identity and sexuality. Tony Award winner David Cromer directs. Also on the schedule is Anna Ziegler's "The Last Match," an examination of sacrifice and success set within the world of professional tennis that was originally scheduled to run this season.

Performances take place at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. (847) 242-6000 or writerstheatre.org.