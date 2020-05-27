New Metropolis marquee set for installation in June

This photo rendering shows what the proposed marquee sign will look like at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre on Campbell Street in downtown Arlington Heights. Its installation is planned for June. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

The installation of a new marquee sign set to transform the face of the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre and downtown Arlington Heights is scheduled for the second week of June, officials announced.

Measuring 26 feet wide, nearly 9 feet tall and extending 9 feet over the sidewalk, the classic-style marquee is seen as a way for the stage theater to bolster its presence, advertise shows and generate walk-up traffic -- thereby increasing attendance and revenues.

After six years of planning and fundraising, the $300,000 project is nearing its curtain call. It got a nod in December from village trustees, who approved sign code variations, and Elmhurst-based South Water Signs recently completed fabrication. Earlier this month, crews removed the stone and glass eyelid canopy structure that had marked the entrance of the theater since its opening two decades ago.

While Metropolis remains dark due to the pandemic, officials wanted to stick with their original construction schedule.

The majority of funds had already been applied to the sign fabrication last year, and delaying construction would threaten the loss of those funds and create serious complications for the sign company, said Steve Daday, president of the nonprofit board that oversees the theater.

"When Arlington Heights is ready to reopen, our marquee will help light the way on that happy day," Daday said in a statement. "We can't wait to light up Arlington Heights."

Although scheduled shows are on hiatus, Metropolis recently announced its 20th anniversary season set to begin Sept. 17 with "Little Shop of Horrors."