Dining in: Catch 35 Naperville and The Clubhouse Oak Brook are back in business

The Clubhouse in Oak Brook reopened this week for curbside pickup and delivery and al fresco dining starting Friday. The orange basil salmon is one of many family meal options available. Courtesy of The Clubhouse

They're back!

Catch 35: As of Tuesday, May 26, the steak and seafood restaurant in downtown Naperville has opened its doors again for carryout, curbside and delivery. Besides offering an array of appetizers, sliders, salads, sandwiches, entrees, fish and king crab, sides and desserts, Catch 35 has also added family meals to the menu. Meant to serve four, the three-course family meal includes a salad (Caesar or mixed green), one entree (burger and chicken sandwiches for $80, braised beef short ribs for $100, Atlantic salmon for $100, filet mignon medallions for $110, and a surf and turf combo for $110), two sides (crispy Brussels sprouts, quinoa and vegetable fried rice, fries, curry cauliflower, seared red potatoes) and one dessert (Key lime pie or cheesecake). Also, red and white wines and beer will be available to order. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. When picking up an order inside the restaurant, Catch 35 asks that customers wear a mask as an extra safety precaution for the staff. Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/.

The prime rib family meal is on the menu at The Clubhouse, which reopened Wednesday for curbside pickup and delivery and al fresco dining starting Friday. - Courtesy of The Clubhouse

The Clubhouse: Returning for curbside pickup and delivery on Wednesday, May, 27, the Oak Brook restaurant will also open for alfresco dining starting Friday, May 29. Offering seafood, steaks, sandwiches, burgers, soups, salads, appetizers, sides and desserts, the eatery has added family meal packs to its curbside pickup menu. The packs, which feed four to six diners, include a salad or lobster bisque, two sides and one dessert. Options include vodka pasta ($60), chicken Romano ($75), filet medallions ($135), half prime rib ($225), chicken piccata ($70), orange basil salmon ($90) and half turkey breast ($80). Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Clubhouse is at 298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 472-0600, theclubhouse.com/.

Virtual wine dinner

Can't take a trip right now? Fleming's offers the next best thing with its California Casual Virtual Wine Dinner during which Fleming's National Beverage Director Stephen Blevins and Corporate Chef Jessica Tomlinson will virtually guide diners through the dinner and pairings at home. Available now through Sunday, June 14, the package includes a four-course dinner for two, two bottles of wine (one Chardonnay and one cabernet sauvignon), recommendations for how to plate each course, food and wine pairing and an interactive quiz at the end. The dinner features shaved Brussels Caesar salad, roasted crabcake, peppercorn filet mignon and twisted turtle cheesecake. The Vineyard Experience for two is $200 and the Estate Experience for two is $220. Call to pre-order for curbside pickup. Fleming's is at 960 Milwaukee Ave., Lincolnshire, (847) 793-0333, flemingssteakhouse.com/.

Zoom cooking event

Prairie Grass Cafe chef Sarah Stegner is joining up with Countess Ginevra Venerosi-Pesciolini of Tenuta di Ghizzano Winery in Tuscany, Italy, to host a virtual cooking class/wine dinner via Zoom at 2 p.m. Friday, May 29. During the event, Stegner will be demonstrating cooking the meal kit designed for the event while Venerosi-Pesciolini will be discussing the wine to pair with the meal. The meal kit, which costs $78, includes ingredients needed to make the crispy chicken meal and spring salad, ready-to-eat chocolate pudding and a bottle of Tenuta di Ghizzano, Veneroso, Sangiovese/Cabernet Sauvignon. Orders must be placed by Wednesday, May 27, for pickup Thursday or Friday, May 28-29. Anyone, even if you don't order the meal, can follow along on the Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86131318112? pwd=TDhIMFdqNEVTZzVRdzVONklubk9Ydz09. Prairie Grass Cafe is at 601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/.

The new George Trois Group Grill Menu available this summer from George Trois was devised by chef Michael Lachowicz. - Courtesy of George Trois Group

George Trois: Chef Michael Lachowicz recently launched the George Trois Group Grill Menu, which will be available all summer long for curbside carryout. Options include a 14-ounce center-cut New York Strip ($36), a 24-ounce porterhouse (serves two; $56), Catalpa Grove Farm pork rib chop ($22), lemon grass and ginger brined half wood-roasted chicken ($18), 8-ounce wild Alaskan halibut ($25), Chef Michael's 10-ounce Italian-style burger ($12), sweet Italian sausage ($14/pound), Polish sausage ($14/pound), sides, desserts (grilled lemon pound cake, grilled ripe pineapple) and more. All orders need to be made 24 hours in advance; day-of orders only for raw, chilled and finish-at-home meal kits. George Trois is at 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/george-trois.

Rookies: How does a $5 meal deal sound? From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Rookies is offering $5 cheeseburgers, gyros, chicken wings, chicken sandwiches and Italian beef. All come with homemade chips. Add a 20-ounce drink and/or fries for 99 cents each. Good for takeout only. The restaurants are located in Elgin, Hoffman Estates, Huntley, Roselle and St. Charles. rookiespub.com/.

TCBY and Mrs. Fields: Frozen yogurt and cookie fans rejoice: There are many TCBY and Mrs. Fields locations that are open for contactless takeout, delivery or curbside pickup (check with the individual store for options). Open Mrs. Fields locations include 1700 N. State Road, Elgin, (847) 741-5784; 1166 E. State St., Geneva, (630) 845-9300; 149 E. Ogden Ave., Hinsdale, (630) 455-5841; 2095 Quentin Road, Kildeer, (847) 550-8392; 1503 N. Aurora Road, Naperville, (630) 995-3243; 1400 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, (847) 907-9497; 25W420 Geneva Road, Wheaton, (630) 462-1300; and 1905 Franciscan Way, West Chicago, (630) 520-0009; mrsfields.com/. Open TCBY locations include 1395 Butterfield Road, Aurora, (630) 851-5585; 200 N. Randall Road, Batavia; 1700 N. State Road, Elgin, (847) 741-5784; 1166 E. State St., Geneva, (630) 845-9300; 149 E. Ogden Ave., Hinsdale, (630) 455-5841; 1503 N. Aurora Road, Naperville, (630) 995-3243; 1400 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, (847) 907-9497; 1905 Franciscan Way, West Chicago, (630) 520-0009; 25W420 Geneva Road, Wheaton, (630) 462-1300; and 6300 Kingery Highway #108, Willowbrook, (630) 920-8229; tcby.com/.

• To submit restaurant news or deals, email clinden@dailyherald.com. Note: Please check with the restaurant before ordering as deals are changing often because of the pandemic.