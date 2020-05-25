 

A song to make you smile: 'Lovely Day' by Bill Withers

  • Singer-songwriter Bill Withers was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. He died March 30 at 81 from heart complications.

Daily Herald report
We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers, released in 1977. Fun fact: Withers holds a high E for 18.3 seconds toward the end of the song, and it's one of the longest sustained notes on a Billboard Hot 100 Song, according to the Rocketman5000 blog.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.

