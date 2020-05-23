Missed our livestream with Like Language? Here's where you can watch it

Kristen and Matt Murray of Like Language joined us Friday, May 22, for a livestream concert/interview to talk about the upcoming single "Used to Be Something." Courtesy of Darren Vorel

The Daily Herald and Chicago Sound Check dove into week four of the Chicago Sound Check Presents concert/interview series with Matthew and Kristen Murray of Like Language.

The alternative pop duo talked about life during the lockdown and how it's played into their creativity and jobs.

Treating viewers to four of their favorite songs, the Murrays also shared information about their next single, "Used to Be Something," coming out Friday, May 29.

We talked a little bit about the plight of Chicago's local music venues, specifically Beat Kitchen and Subterranean as places that gave them a chance when they were first starting out.

The event, which streamed live on Instagram and was sponsored by White Claw Hard Seltzer, can be found on Chicago Sound Check's Facebook page and at chicagosoundcheck.com.