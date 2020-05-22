 

Memorial Day will be different this year, but the true meaning remains

  • There won't be any parades this Memorial Day, but a simple flag at a simple grave site can be an even more powerful symbol.

      There won't be any parades this Memorial Day, but a simple flag at a simple grave site can be an even more powerful symbol. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • This year's Memorial Day observance will be unlike any other, but that won't lessen its meaning.

      This year's Memorial Day observance will be unlike any other, but that won't lessen its meaning. Rick West | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Posted5/22/2020 6:00 AM

There will be no parades this year. No rifle salutes, no large gatherings to remember and honor the fallen.

It will be a Memorial Day unlike any other.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

But maybe that's OK.

Maybe this Memorial Day we'll have more time to reflect on those who lost their lives in service to our country. Maybe we'll have more time to think of those on the front lines who are still in harm's way -- both overseas and at home. Maybe we'll have more time to think about how we're once again redefining the word "hero."

Maybe the simple act of placing flowers or a flag at a grave will be enough. Maybe this will be a time to take a moment to observe a solemn holiday, rather than to celebrate it.

We recently asked some folks who know a little something about Memorial Day to share their thoughts about this year's very different observance -- and the true meaning behind it. Here's what they had to say ...

Vietnam chopper pilot: Why we must never forget, by Wayne Fischer

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Veterans Memorial leader: Remembering our 'Fallen Heroes,' by Greg Padovani

Patriotic Association member: Different observance, same deep meaning, by Jerry Turnquist

Medal of Honor recipient: Freedom comes at a price, by Allen Lynch

Great Lakes commanding officer: A debt we can never truly repay, by Capt. Raymond C. Leung

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Vietnam chopper pilot: Why we must never forget, Memorial Day 2020
Related Article
Vietnam chopper pilot: Why we must never forget, Memorial Day 2020
 
Veterans Memorial leader: Remembering our 'Fallen Heroes,' Memorial Day 2020
Related Article
Veterans Memorial leader: Remembering our 'Fallen Heroes,' Memorial Day 2020
 
Patriotic Association member: Different observance, same deep meaning; Memorial Day 2020
Related Article
Patriotic Association member: Different observance, same deep meaning; Memorial Day 2020
 
Great Lakes commanding officer: A debt we can never truly repay, Memorial Day 2020
Related Article
Great Lakes commanding officer: A debt we can never truly repay, Memorial Day 2020
 
Medal of Honor recipient: Freedom comes at a price, Memorial Day 2020
Related Article
Medal of Honor recipient: Freedom comes at a price, Memorial Day 2020
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 