Memorial Day will be different this year, but the true meaning remains

There will be no parades this year. No rifle salutes, no large gatherings to remember and honor the fallen.

It will be a Memorial Day unlike any other.

But maybe that's OK.

Maybe this Memorial Day we'll have more time to reflect on those who lost their lives in service to our country. Maybe we'll have more time to think of those on the front lines who are still in harm's way -- both overseas and at home. Maybe we'll have more time to think about how we're once again redefining the word "hero."

Maybe the simple act of placing flowers or a flag at a grave will be enough. Maybe this will be a time to take a moment to observe a solemn holiday, rather than to celebrate it.

We recently asked some folks who know a little something about Memorial Day to share their thoughts about this year's very different observance -- and the true meaning behind it. Here's what they had to say ...

• Vietnam chopper pilot: Why we must never forget, by Wayne Fischer

• Veterans Memorial leader: Remembering our 'Fallen Heroes,' by Greg Padovani

• Patriotic Association member: Different observance, same deep meaning, by Jerry Turnquist

• Medal of Honor recipient: Freedom comes at a price, by Allen Lynch

• Great Lakes commanding officer: A debt we can never truly repay, by Capt. Raymond C. Leung