Feder: Stuck at home, viewers shift TV news habits in May

Local news viewership is down in mornings but up significantly in afternoons, as Chicago area audiences adjust to life at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Results of Nielsen's just-ended May sweep indicate morning viewership declined moderately, reversing the trend of audience increases during the early hours of the day. But news viewership between 4 and 6:30 p.m. was up more than 40 percent compared to last year, according to ratings analysts.

Late news viewership at 9 and 10 p.m. appeared to hold steady.

"Viewers have turned to their local broadcast stations as their trusted source for answers during this pandemic," said John Idler, board chairman of the Illinois Broadcasters Association, and president and general manager of ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7. "We've certainly seen that here in Chicago."

