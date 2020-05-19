Dining in: Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts for grads Tuesday

In time for Memorial Day, Passero will be cooking up Schubert's cherrywood smoked ribs and more for pickup May 21-24. Courtesy of Passero

On Tuesday, May 19, Krispy Kreme is offering a free 2020 Graduate Dozen to all graduating high school and college seniors with proof of senior status. Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

Free doughnuts for grads

What?! Free doughnuts, you say? Yep, on Tuesday, May 19, Krispy Kreme is offering a free 2020 Graduate Dozen to all graduating high school and college seniors with proof of senior status. To redeem, the student must be present and show one of the following: cap and gown with 2020 tassel, Class of 2020 apparel (T-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.), 2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status, 2020 class ring, graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID, student photo ID featuring senior status or other Class of 2020 senior swag. The offer is not valid for online ordering and is good while supplies last. Anyone else can purchase the 2020 Graduate Dozen -- featuring chocolate iced kreme filled, strawberry iced kreme filled, cake batter filled, chocolate iced with sprinkles, strawberry iced with sprinkles and yellow iced original glazed doughnuts -- now through Sunday, May 24. Krispy Kreme is at 412 E. Devon Ave., Elk Grove Village; 17815 S. Halsted St., Homewood; 9150 S. Western Ave., Evergreen Park; 110 S. Mannheim Road, Hillside; and at Block 37, 108 N. State St., Chicago, krispykreme.com/.

Ahead of Memorial Day, Passero will be cooking up Slagel Farm's burgers and more for pickup May 21-24 so you can have a backyard barbecue at home. - Courtesy of Passero

Passero: Chef/owner Matt Peota is doing all the work, so all you have to do is order and enjoy this Memorial Day backyard cookout. Choose from Schubert's cherrywood smoked ribs ($13 per pack), Carolina pulled pork ($19), locally made brats or Italian sausage ($12), Slagel Farm's burgers ($20 for six), mesquite smoked chicken wings ($20 a dozen), half pan baked rigatoni alla vodka ($40), whole peanut butter chocolate tart ($30) and more. All meats and sides are packed cold and ready to eat right away or be reheated on the grill or in the oven. Order now for pickup Thursday through Sunday, May 21-24. Passero is at 3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/.

Meal deals

Potbelly: The sandwich shop is offering some new deals that will feed the whole crew. Order up the family deal (four sandwiches, four chips and four cookies) for $19.99, the large family deal (six sandwiches, six chips and six cookies) for $29.99, two shareables (soups or mac and cheese) for $5.99, four short shakes for $9.99, or six short shakes for $14.99. Even better: Delivery is free through Friday, May 22. Curbside pickup is also an option. Potbelly has locations throughout the suburbs; potbelly.com/.

They're back!

Bulldog Ale House: Known for its food and brews, Bulldog Ale House reopened for curbside pickup and delivery (GrubHub, DoorDash, Postmates and UberEats) on Monday. Check out the daily specials, which include $2 burgers on Mondays, $11 wings and fries on Tuesdays, half-price pizzas on Wednesdays, 89-cent chicken tenders on Thursdays, $11 BOGO half-off fish fry on Fridays, $10 burger, fry and beverage on Saturdays and 49-cent boneless wings on Sundays. Plus, get a free kids' meal with two regularly priced entrees. Locations are in Algonquin, Aurora, Bolingbrook, Carol Stream, Chicago, McHenry, North Aurora, Rolling Meadows, Roselle, Villa Park and more. See bulldogalehouse.com/.

Lamplighter Inn: Starting Wednesday, May 20, the family-owned neighborhood pub will be reopening for carryout from 4 to 8 p.m. daily. The tavern is at 60 N. Bothwell St., Palatine, (847) 991-2420, lamplighters.com/.

There are many TCBY locations open for contactless takeout, delivery or curbside pickup. - Courtesy of TCBY

Need to satisfy your sweet tooth? You're in luck. Frozen yogurt and cookie fans can do so at the many TCBY and Mrs. Fields locations that are open for contactless takeout, delivery or curbside pickup (check with the individual store for options). Open Mrs. Fields locations include 1700 N. State Road, Elgin, (847) 741-5784; 1166 E. State St., Geneva, (630) 845-9300; 149 E. Ogden Ave., Hinsdale, (630) 455-5841; 2095 Quentin Road, Kildeer, (847) 550-8392; 1503 N. Aurora Road, Naperville, (630) 995-3243; 1400 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, (847) 907-9497; 25W420 Geneva Road, Wheaton, (630) 462-1300; and 1905 Franciscan Way, West Chicago, (630) 520-0009; mrsfields.com/. Open TCBY locations include 1395 Butterfield Road, Aurora, (630) 851-5585; 200 N. Randall Road, Batavia; 1700 N. State Road, Elgin, (847) 741-5784; 1166 E. State St., Geneva, (630) 845-9300; 149 E. Ogden Ave., Hinsdale, (630) 455-5841; 1503 N. Aurora Road, Naperville, (630) 995-3243; 1400 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine, (847) 907-9497; 1905 Franciscan Way, West Chicago, (630) 520-0009; 25W420 Geneva Road, Wheaton, (630) 462-1300; and 6300 Kingery Highway #108, Willowbrook, (630) 920-8229; tcby.com/.

Meals to-go

As the stay-at-home order continues, you can support suburban restaurants by ordering meals to-go. To find out which restaurants are still offering curbside, carryout or delivery, check our list of towns and restaurants here: dailyherald.com/entlife/, diningatadistance.com/chicago or coastapp.com/takeoutcovid/chicago/.

• To submit restaurant news or deals, email clinden@dailyherald.com. Note: Please check with the restaurant before ordering as deals are changing often because of the pandemic.