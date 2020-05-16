Missed our livestream with Plain White T's? Here's where you can watch it

Tim Lopez and Tom Higgenson (both far right) played some Plain White T's songs and chatted on the third of our weekly livestream concert/interview series Friday, May 15. Courtesy of Colin Lane

With the coronavirus menace still looming, the Daily Herald and Chicago Sound Check are using technology to keep readers and music fans entertained.

Tim Lopez and Elmhurst's Tom Higgenson, lead songwriters for DuPage County-born rock band Plain White T's, took over the third episode of our weekly concert/interview series to play some favorites and chat about the band, their recent appearance on TV's "Listen to Your Heart" and what's coming up next.

Lopez and Higgenson performed to support Metro, a Chicago music venue the Plain White T's played at often, Higgenson said. Donation and merch purchases can be made at metrochicago.com.

The event, which streamed live on Instagram and was sponsored by White Claw Hard Seltzer, can be found on Chicago Sound Check's Facebook page and at chicagosoundcheck.com.