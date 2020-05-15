A song to make you smile: 'Let's Stay Together' by Al Green

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Let's Stay Together" by Al Green, released in 1971.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.