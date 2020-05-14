Wauconda Grade School food drive helps 1,000 families

DJ Bauer and Tom Chrysler help out at the Wauconda Grade School food drive, which has been distributing food to area families in need. Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School

The food drive continues at Wauconda Grade School, where staff and volunteers collect, sort and distribute food to area families. Jamie Davison, Wauconda Grade School PTO President, bags food items for distribution. Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School

Wauconda Grade school held its first "emergency food bank" on March 18 to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic, school closures and stay-at-home order. The school handed out 300 bags to 80 families in a drive-through distribution system at that event.

Since that day, the success of the Parent Teacher Organization endeavor has grown and the operation moved to the gym. Food-drive organizers have now fed more than 3,000 people, 996 families and distributed to 837 cars in the subsequent six weeks.

Volunteers Xochitl Sanchez and Xiomara Ellerman sort donated food and supplies during the Wauconda Grade School food drive. - Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School

Wauconda Grade School Principal Debra D. Monroe says receiving donations, sorting, bagging and distribution requires a lot of manpower.

"We are able to make this happen by partnering with various individuals and organizations, both faith-based and community, who have donated money, services and goods to our cause," Monroe said.

Volunteer Lizz Buisson helps sort supplies during the Wauconda Grade School food drive. - Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School

According to Monroe, the mastermind behind the procurement of food donations is Tom Chrysler.

"He tirelessly works with the local churches and businesses to ensure we have adequate amounts of fresh food and dry goods to disperse. We are humbled by the wide variety and amount of donations we receive, and our appreciation is heartfelt," she added.

Adrian Sanchez, a volunteer at the Wauconda Grade School food drive, collects supplies that will then be distributed to area families. - Courtesy of Wauconda Grade School

The principal also applauds the work of those heading up the collection and distribution, including the school's administrative assistant Julie Schachtschneider and volunteers Lizz Buisson, Xiomara Ellerman, Nancy Herrera, Alyssa Pechter, Xochitl and Adrian Sanchez, Raven Sharon and Maryann Tolzien.

"The efforts of so many individuals are sincerely appreciated. And we couldn't be more proud of this grass-roots campaign that has come together to do so very much to help others in need," Monroe said. "If our collective endeavor isn't one of the brightest triumphs during this national crisis, I don't know what is."