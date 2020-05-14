A song to make you smile: 'We Got the Beat' by The Go-Go's

Abby Travis, from left, Gina Schock, Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin and Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go's arrive at the Billboard Music Awards in 2016. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "We Got the Beat" by The Go-Go's, released in 1981.

