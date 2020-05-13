Song to make you smile: 'Birthday' by The Beatles
Posted5/13/2020 5:13 AM
We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."
It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.
Today's selection is "Birthday" by The Beatles, released in 1968. (By the way: Happy birthday to the Daily Herald's Managing Editor Jim Baumann and music writer/multiplatform editor Brian Shamie)
Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.
