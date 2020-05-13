Song to make you smile: 'Birthday' by The Beatles

Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison are shown here in February 1968, which was right around the time the Fab Four were preparing to celebrate George's 25th birthday (Feb. 25) in India. Associated Press file photo, February 1968

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Birthday" by The Beatles, released in 1968. (By the way: Happy birthday to the Daily Herald's Managing Editor Jim Baumann and music writer/multiplatform editor Brian Shamie)

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.