A song to make you smile: 'I Saved the World Today'

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics perform at The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles in 2014 in Los Angeles. Associated Press File Photo

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "I Saved The World Today" by The Eurythmics, released in 1999.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.