Feder: WBEZ's Jenn White named host of NPR syndicated talk show '1A'

Jenn White, who's been a prominent program host at Chicago Public Media news/talk WBEZ 91.5-FM since 2016, is about to go national, Robert Feder writes.

White and the station announced Thursday she's moving to Washington, D.C., to become host of "1A," the Monday-through-Friday NPR talk show produced by WAMU at American University and distributed to more than 375 stations nationwide.

She'll sign off June 12 from "Reset with Jenn White," which airs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays on WBEZ, and debut July 6 on "1A." In Chicago "1A" airs at 10 a.m. and again at 10 p.m. weekdays on WBEZ.

"My colleagues at WBEZ have inspired me and taught me so much," White said in a statement. "WBEZ listeners are deeply engaged and continue to show so much support for the station. Serving this community has been a true pleasure. It's been meaningful in ways I never imagined.

"I'm excited that this new opportunity allows me to continue serving WBEZ listeners and the Chicago region, just a little earlier in the day."

White will succeed former "1A" host Joshua Johnson, who left to join MSNBC as an anchor in December.

