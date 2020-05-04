Song to make you smile: 'I Want to Hold Your Hand' by the Beatles

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "I Want to Hold Your Hand" by the Beatles, released in 1964.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.