Song to make you smile: 'Higher Ground' by Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder performs during a star-studded special celebrating the opening of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in 2016. Courtesy of ABC/Fred Watkins

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Higher Ground" by Stevie Wonder, released in 1973.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.