    "Grandma Gatewood's Walk" by Ben Montgomery

 
By Sandy Koropp
Special to the Daily Herald
Posted5/2/2020 8:00 AM

You just won't believe "Grandma Gatewood's Walk" by Ben Montgomery: This nonfiction book will make you laugh and think and will compel you to tell people about it.

Emma Gatewood told her family she was going on a walk and left her small Ohio hometown with a change of clothes and less than $200. The next anybody heard from her, this genteel, farm-reared, 67-year-old great-grandmother had walked 800 miles along the 2,050-mile Appalachian Trail.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

And in September 1955, having survived a rattlesnake strike, two hurricanes and a run-in with gangsters from Harlem, she stood atop Maine's Mount Katahdin. There she sang the first verse of "America, the Beautiful" and proclaimed, "I said I'll do it, and I've done it."

Grandma Gatewood, as the reporters called her, became the first woman to hike the entire Appalachian Trail alone -- and all she had was the clothes on her back and some cruddy old tennis shoes. I mean -- you can't believe it.

• Sandy Koropp is the owner of Prairie Path Books in Wheaton (prairiepathbooks.com).

