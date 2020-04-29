Vegetarian enchiladas are so good, and they're good for you, too

While my food growing and cooking classes are suspended, I've been scrounging in my freezer and kitchen cabinets to come up with something good for dinner. I wanted something comforting, but also easy enough for kids to prepare. These vegetarian enchiladas were just the thing to stave off a grocery trip while happily sustaining my daughter and me for a few days.

Butternut squash, corn, hot peppers and black-eyed peas from the freezer played nicely with the canned tomatoes and black beans that were in the pantry. A few handfuls of fresh baby spinach leaves that were on their last legs rounded out the filling. Enchiladas are flexible, so you can swap out these ingredients for what you have on hand. They work using different beans, including refried and almost any fresh or frozen vegetables such as sweet potatoes, kale, bell peppers or zucchini. I've even seen recipes that incorporate broccoli and cauliflower. A little bit goes a long way, given the other fillings, so this is a good way to use up any leftover ground beef, chicken or pork, too.

If you happen to have jarred enchilada sauce, you can save even more time. Since I had jars of homemade tomato sauce from last summer still in the freezer, I made my own. It took longer to defrost than it did to whip up a pot of zippy enchilada sauce. Next time, I will make extra because it would be fantastic with eggs, on nachos, or poured over a roast chicken.

The techniques used in this recipe are simple enough that kids should be able to handle everything, with close supervision around the heat and knives. They will especially enjoy filling and rolling the tortillas. I used the traditional corn, but wheat tortillas will be more pliable and forgiving. I've found that kids love gadgets, so hand over the garlic press and can opener. Let them use a pastry brush to "paint on" the sauce.

I often pepper my cooking lessons with a side of history and geography. Why not make it a party and celebrate National Enchilada Day on May 5? Enchiladas appeared in the first Mexican cookbook, El Cocinero Mexicano (The Mexican Chef), in 1831, but many think they go back to the ancient Maya. That pre-dates the 1862 Battle of Puebla that gave rise to Cinco de Mayo commemorations in that state and seems a better reason for an American fiesta.

I always recommend that you and your kiddos begin by reading the recipe in full before taking out any ingredients. Take note of your substitutions. Then go through it again, assembling, measuring out and prepping ingredients in turn. Have them taste the sauce to see what they think. Does it need more salt or spice? Too thin? Stir in more tomato paste. Too much heat? Add a bit more maple syrup or even a splash of vinegar or a squeeze of lime. Tasting and tweaking will develop their culinary vocabulary and hone their taste buds. Spiciness isn't an all-or-nothing prospect but a spectrum. Encourage them to experiment to find their ideal levels rather than hide under cover of blandness.

These enchiladas are just as good, and maybe better, as leftovers. The flavors meld, but the structure holds up well.

Vegetarian Enchiladas

For the sauce

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 hot pepper, such as jalapeno, diced (optional)

1 can (15-ounce) tomato sauce

3 tablespoons tomato paste

½ cup broth or water

1 teaspoon cumin

1-3 teaspoons chili powder, depending upon heat tolerance, or substitute paprika

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Salt, to taste

For the enchiladas

1 package frozen butternut squash (or roast a fresh one)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ white onion, diced

½ package (10-ounce) frozen corn

½ package (16-ounce) frozen black-eyed peas

1 can (15-ounce) black beans, drained and rinsed

2-3 large handfuls fresh baby spinach

9 corn tortillas

1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or Mexican blend)

Toppings (optional)

Avocado, sliced

Fresh cilantro, chopped

Plain Greek yogurt, sour cream or crème fraiche

White onion, diced

Pumpkin seeds, toasted

Fresh limes, quartered and squeezed over enchiladas

Position the rack in the middle of the oven and pre-heat to 350 degrees.

Begin with the sauce. Heat oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Cook garlic and pepper, stirring frequently to prevent burning, about three minutes. Add tomato sauce and paste with the broth or water and bring to a boil. Simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, get the fillings ready. Steam frozen squash in the microwave for 5 minutes. Place a large, deep skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Sauté the onion for a few minutes, until translucent. Add the squash, corn, black-eyed peas, and beans along with ½ cup of the sauce. Stir to coat and let warm up for a minute or so, then stir in the spinach and remove from heat.

Pour a ¼ cup of sauce down the center of a 9x13-inch baking dish. Spread it evenly with a pastry brush, but avoid the far edges so that the ends of the tortillas will crisp up.

Wrap the tortillas in a damp paper towel and heat in the microwave for 45 seconds to make them easier to work with. Fill each tortilla with a few spoonfuls of filling and roll up, placing into the baking dish flap-side down. Nestle them snugly in the dish, and pour the remaining sauce over them. The pastry brush can help spread the sauce into the crevices between tortillas. Again, try to avoid the ends of the rolled up enchiladas to keep them crispy.

Cover with shredded cheese and bake, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until cheese is bubbly. Top as desired, or plate up individually and let each person customize their toppings. Olé!

Serves 6