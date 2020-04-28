A song to make you smile: 'Celebration' by Kool & The Gang

Dennis D.T. Thomas, from left, George Brown, Robert Bell and Ronald Bell of the musical group Kool & The Gang. Associated Press, 2017

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Celebration" by Kool & The Gang, released in 1980.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.