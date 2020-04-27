Today's Recommended Read: "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

If you haven't read "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens, now's the TIME!

Owens has her Ph.D. in Animal Behavior and studied lions and elephants in Africa for 23 years. She is the author of three internationally acclaimed nonfiction works, and this is her debut work of fiction. Oh my gosh.

Here's the story: For years, rumors of the "Marsh Girl" have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. She's barefoot and wild, unfit for polite society but also a born naturalist even though she's had only one day in school.

So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark. But Kya is not what they say.

Abandoned at age 10, she has survived on her own in the marsh that she calls home, taking life lessons from the land, learning from the signals of fireflies the real way of this world. She could have lived in solitude forever (wouldn't be much of a novel then, would it?), but the time comes when she yearns to be out in the world, and that's where it gets complicated.

So good. Yes, this book is as good as they say.

• Sandy Koropp is the owner of Prairie Path Books in Wheaton (prairiepathbooks.com).