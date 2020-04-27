June shows at RiverEdge Park rescheduled to 2021

RiverEdge Park in Aurora is postponing all of its shows originally scheduled for June, including the 24th annual Blues on the Fox festival and separate concerts by The Chicago Experience and Dark Star Orchestra. Courtesy of RiverEdge Park/Tom King

RiverEdge Park in Aurora is postponing all of its shows originally scheduled for June, including the 24th annual Blues on the Fox festival and separate concerts by The Chicago Experience and Dark Star Orchestra.

The park, in a letter to ticketholders Monday, said each show will be pushed back until 2021 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said patrons should keep their original tickets, which will remain valid for rescheduled dates.

Blues on the Fox, which had been set for June 19 and 20, is now rescheduled for June 18 and 19, 2021.

The Chicago Experience, originally scheduled for June 26, is now set for June 25, 2021.

Dark Star Orchestra, originally set for June 27, 2020, is slated to be rescheduled for summer 2021.

"The safety and health of our patrons, staff and artists are our number one priority and we stand ready to do whatever is necessary to ensure that," park officials said in a written statement Monday.

RiverEdge Park has received commitments from three Blues on the Fox performers to play next year and is working with two others in hopes they will stay in the 2021 festival lineup. So far, Southern Avenue is scheduled to perform Friday, June 18, 2021, and Melody Angel, Billy Branch and Buddy Guy have committed to play Saturday, June 19, 2021. Officials are in talks with Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Mindi Abair, and will keep patrons updated about the final performer schedule.

For details about RiverEdge Park shows, call (630) 896-6666, visit riveredgeaurora.com or follow @RiverEdgeAurora on Facebook and Twitter.