Rediscover style and comfort in your quarantine home

Social distancing, self-isolation and quarantine are all new buzzwords we are hearing on the news and even in our conversations in these times of the COVID-19 virus. So many readers and people I know have reached out to say that now, more than ever, they are seeing the benefits of a beautiful and relaxing home.

This column will be dedicated to making your home the best it can be: stylish and comfortable.

• Make a list of your rooms, and note what can be changed and improved. Also note which features of your home are important to you.

• Play around with the furniture arrangement, and feel the room for a better vibe. Discover how pieces might sit well in a different room or corner. Create a new seating nook in your bedroom with a chair from your living room.

• Time to change out your accessories. Try decorating with family heirlooms that may have been put away; their presence will ease your stress away.

• Bring in nature. A plant, flower arrangement or tree can change the energy in your room or home. Plants not only look nice but also are proven to help with mental health.

• Change the color of your furniture, such as a coffee table, by using a bright shade of chalk paint, which can be done within your home without an enormous mess.

• Take control of the clutter. While being in self-isolation, take advantage of the peace and go meticulously through drawers full of old papers and receipts. Purge, purge and continue to purge.

• Gather scattered accessories on a tray, which will visually aid in calming the disorganization. Decorative trays are gorgeous and functional as a catchall. You can use it for everything from books to potted plants to the daily newspaper or an afternoon cocktail.

• Make yourself smile every time you open a drawer by painting the inside of the drawer in your favorite bold color. You could use turquoise, fuchsia or neon orange. It's like nice underwear; it's nobody's business but your own.

• Create a mood board to place above your work desk or in your kitchen -- a place where you will see it and you can visualize the world as you see fit. This will spark your inner joy and serve as inspiration.

• If your home has a bookcase or entertainment unit, pull everything down, and stylize it. Mix books with accessories and personal items. Don't be afraid in mixing things that are inexpensive with fine books or art. The ultimate result should be something you don't tire of looking at. Be conscious of playing with color, whether it's the books themselves or any other item, such as photographs or objets d'art.

Taste is so subjective. This is your home, and you should decorate it however is best for you. If you like pattern and color, go for that; if you like natural whites, that's great, too. It's all about what works for you.

