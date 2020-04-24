Feder: ABC 7's 'Windy City Live' reconnects from hosts' homes

For the first time since it stopped production on March 13, "Windy City Live" is returning with new content -- just as the May rating sweep gets underway, Robert Feder writes.

Starting Tuesday, Val Warner and Ryan Chiaverini will host the first half-hour of the show from their respective living rooms, followed by material from past seasons.

Their first new guest will be Deon Cole of ABC's "Black-ish."

No word yet on when a live studio audience will return to the talk and entertainment show, which airs at 1 p.m. Monday through Friday on ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.