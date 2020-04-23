Feder: 'Get Moving with Me' debuts today on Me-TV FM
Updated 4/23/2020 6:20 AM
Here's one that will brighten your day: "Get Moving with Me" debuts at 7 a.m. today on Me-TV FM, the Weigel Broadcasting soft-rock oldies station at WRME 87.7-FM. It's an hour of up-tempo high-energy classics Monday through Friday designed to jump-start the day and encourage homebound listeners to exercise, Robert Feder writes.
"With so many of our listeners sheltering-in-place and starting later each day, we wanted to give them a shot of musical adrenalin to get them going in the morning," said Rick O'Dell, director of programming at Me-TV FM. "You can do a home workout to it or just shake off the cobwebs."
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.