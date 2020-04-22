Dining in: McDonald's gives free meals to first responders

McDonald's is thanking health care workers and first responders with a free Thank You meal from Wednesday, April 22, through Tuesday, May 5. Associated Press File Photo

As the stay-at-home order continues, you can support suburban restaurants by ordering meals to-go. To find out which restaurants are still offering curbside, carryout or delivery, check our list of towns and restaurants here: dailyherald.com/entlife/ or diningatadistance.com/chicago.

Thank You meal

McDonald's is thanking health care workers and first responders with a free Thank You meal from Wednesday, April 22, through Tuesday, May 5. A valid ID is required. Offer is for one meal a day. Breakfast options include an Egg McMuffin, Chicken McGriddles or Bacon Egg & Cheese Biscuit with hash browns and any size soft drink, hot coffee or tea. The lunch/dinner options include a Double Cheeseburger, six-piece Chicken McNuggets or a Filet-O-Fish with a small fries and any size soft drink, hot coffee or tea. McDonald's has locations across the suburbs. For details, see mcdonalds.com/.

Reopened and ready

Che Figata: Starting Friday, April 24, the north Naperville Italy-to-table restaurant will begin offering a limited carryout menu available for curbside pickup or delivery via DoorDash and UberEats. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Order at (630) 579-3210 or chefigatakitchen.com/order-online. Che Figata is at 2139 City Gate Lane, Naperville. Lavazza, a coffee spot located next door to Che Figata, will resume carryout the week of April 27. With social distancing guidelines enforced, orders will be taken at the counter from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant: As of Wednesday, Dos Amigos is back in business, serving authentic Mexican fare from 4 to 9 p.m. Order online through DoorDash. Dos Amigos is at 101 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville, (224) 206-7282, dosamigosmexrestaurant.com/.

Each family feast meal from Miller's Ale House comes with a Capt. Jack's Buried Treasure Pint for dessert. - Daily Herald File Photo

Miller's Ale House: The Aurora and Orland Park locations of Miller's are now open again for curbside pickup and delivery. And they're offering family feasts to boot. Options include cheeseburger and Caesar salad ($39); Zingers, 35 fried shrimp and Caesar salad ($49); ribs, barbecue chicken and Caesar salad ($49); Zingers, ribs and Caesar salad ($59) and more. Each meal comes with a Capt. Jack's Buried Treasure Pint for dessert. Order online at millersalehouse.com/. Miller's is at 778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574, and 15630 S. La Grange Road, Orland Park, (708) 292-0335.

Meal deals

Allgauer's on the Riverfront: Now through Sunday, April 26, Allgauer's is offering a $60 dinner for four that includes a house chopped salad, Caesar salmon with roasted potatoes and green beans and apple crisp for dessert. It will be available to order for carryout from 3 to 8 p.m. by calling (847) 664-7999. Allgauer's is at 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, allgauers-on-the-riverfront.business.site/.

Panera in Crystal Lake and locations across the suburbs are open for curbside ordering and delivery. - Courtesy of Panera

Panera: Did you know that Panera is now offering a $29 Family Feast for four? It includes two half sandwiches, two kids sandwiches, one salad, one family mac and cheese and one whole French baguette. It can be ordered online or at the drive-up. Contactless delivery is also available, using special sealed to-go bags. In addition to its regular menu, Panera is offering special grocery items for sale, including bread, bagels and cream cheese, fresh tomatoes, fruit (blueberries, avocado, red grapes and apples), milk and yogurt. Panera has locations throughout the suburbs. For details and to order, see panerabread.com/.

Shakou Restaurants: Shakou is now offering 11 On The Go meals packaged for carryout or curbside pickup. Choose from items such as a premium appetizer ($11), a teriyaki rice bowl ($14), a Bento Box (protein, white rice, salad, gyoza dumpling and veggie tempura for $15), signature maki roll (Urban Heat, Ocean Drive, Green Dragon or Midori for $16) or if you're really hungry, a 75-piece maki platter (three California rolls, four spicy tuna rolls, three shrimp tempura rolls, one salmon avocado roll, one Asian sweet potato roll and one AAC (avocado, asparagus and cucumber) roll for $70). Order and pay online at shakou.alohaorderonline.com/, or place an order directly with one of the locations (Barrington is temporarily closed) or through DoorDash for delivery. Phone orders can be made starting at 3 p.m. daily, with pick up from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday and until 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Also, Shakou is offering 20% off all online gift cards on purchases of $100 or more. Shakou is located at 625 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (224) 433-6675; 130 S. Prospect Ave., Park Ridge, (773) 441-9900; 70 N. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3915; and 22 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-4955, shakourestaurants.com/.

Yard House: If you need more incentive to order out, Yard House is offering 15% off on all takeout orders online through Thursday, April 30, with the code YHTOGO15. This includes all family meals for four, featuring mac and cheese and a salad for $50; three pizzas, chicken tenders or wings and a salad for $50; chicken meals (Nashville hot, Southern fried, grilled or Maui pineapple) for $60; steak and salmon meals starting at $65; dessert (mini cheesecake brûlée or bread pudding with crème anglaise) for $15 and more. Plus, diners can order various beers, wines and spirits, too. Ordering and payment can be made online for carside pickup. Yard House is at 2301 Fountain Square Drive, Lombard, (630) 495-1912, and 1880 Tower Drive, Glenview, (847) 729-9273, yardhouse.com/.

Add the extras

Fox & Turtle: Besides offering daily family carryout specials such as chicken enchiladas and Cobb salad ($45), barbecue bacon meatloaf dinner and pecan chicken salad ($48) on Wednesday and prime rib and Turtle salad ($59) on Saturday, the Itasca restaurant is also offering a few health items, too. With a food purchase, customers can order a 16-ounce can of Church Street Brewing hand sanitizer for $7.37, three-ply disposable ear-looped masks (10 pack) for $25 and a box of 100 nitrile gloves for $12. Place orders at (630) 773-1801 or foxandturtle.com/. The restaurant is located at 400 E. Orchard St., Itasca.

Potbelly: The Potbelly Pantry makes stocking up on some essentials easier. Choose from bake-your-own cookies, sliced meats, cheeses, condiments (mayo, mustard, hot peppers, bucket-o-pickles), chips, beverages and more. Plus, delivery is free through Thursday, April 30. Potbelly has locations across the suburbs. See potbelly.com/.

Steak 'N Shake recently added the Pork Belly Steakburger to its menu for a limited time. - Courtesy of Steak 'N Shake

In addition to offering free fries to all customers at the drive-through, Steak 'N Shake recently added some new items to its menu. Available for a limited time, the Pork Belly Steakburger features two patties topped with thick-cut pork belly, caramelized onions, American cheese and maple bourbon sauce. Or sweeten your day with the new Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milkshake or the Cotton Candy Milkshake. Even better, milkshakes are half off during Happy Hour from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Steak 'N Shake has locations across the suburbs. For details, see steaknshake.com/.

