A song to make you smile: 'Beautiful Day' by U2

Bono and Adam Clayton perform during a U2 concert at the Apollo Theater in New York in 2018. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Beautiful Day" by U2, released in 2000.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.