PIQNIQ music festival canceled amid coronavirus fears

Rock band Foster the People was on deck to headline this summer's PIQNIQ music festival. Organizers announced Friday their decision to cancel it and look ahead to 2021's event. Associated Press, 2017

Coronavirus concerns have officially infected Chicago's summer music festival season.

Organizers at 101-WKQX announced Friday morning the cancellation of the annual PIQNIQ music festival.

"We have made the difficult decision to not move forward with PIQNIQ 2020," according to a statement from 101WKQX.com. "We feel this is the only move to ensure the health and safety of attendees, artists and staff."

The full-day music festival slated for June 13 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park was to feature a 10-band lineup, including Foster the People, Neon Trees, Phantogram, The Blue Stones and more.

Citing uncertainty and the changing schedules of touring acts, fest organizers opted to cancel instead of trying to reschedule the event.

Ticketholders can request refunds at the point of purchase.