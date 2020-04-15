Today's Recommended Read: "The Good Neighbor, The Life and Work of Fred Rogers"

The dismal days of COVID-19 give us plenty to be depressed about. Here's a book that can lift your spirits.

I'm not entirely sure why I decided to read "The Good Neighbor, The Life and Work of Fred Rogers" earlier this year. I had little more than a passing experience with "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" and no particular burning interest to know more about its soft-spoken host. But I'm very glad for whatever impulse stirred my curiosity.

Rogers turns out to be such an appealing, sincere and stimulating man that I could not help but enjoy reading about him and feeling a desire to behave more as he behaved. Among the many things this book shows about Rogers, an ordained Presbyterian minister, were how deeply and sincerely he respected the basic dignity of all people and his steadfast commitment to love, honor and serve others, particularly by engaging with and nurturing children.

At a time when it might seem hard to find things to be positive about, author Maxwell King's tender portrait puts the best qualities of human nature on display and demonstrates how much can be accomplished by someone who is simple, humble, sincere and just plain good.