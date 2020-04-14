 

College of DuPage plans to move Frida Kahlo exhibit to 2021

  • The College of DuPage plans to postpone its highly anticipated exhibit of art by Mexican icon Frida Kahlo -- shown here in Self-Portrait with Small Monkey, 1945 -- until summer 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The College of DuPage plans to postpone its highly anticipated exhibit of art by Mexican icon Frida Kahlo -- shown here in Self-Portrait with Small Monkey, 1945 -- until summer 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. © 2019 Banco de México, Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, Mexico City, Mexico

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 
Updated 4/14/2020 2:10 PM

The College of DuPage plans to push back the Frida Kahlo art exhibit to summer 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, delaying an artistic blockbuster expected to lure 150,000 visitors and more than $8 million in tourism dollars to the area.

The Glen Ellyn school originally planned to host the rare collection of paintings and sketches by the Mexican icon in the Cleve Carney Museum of Art from June to August.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

COD officials are now proposing to postpone the opening to June 5, 2021. The board of trustees will vote Thursday on rescheduling the exhibit.

Mexico's Museo Dolores Olmededo in Xochimilco was set to loan the collection, featuring sketches and paintings spanning Kahlo's career and highlighting themes of identity, politics, sexuality and death.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 