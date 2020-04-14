College of DuPage plans to move Frida Kahlo exhibit to 2021

The College of DuPage plans to postpone its highly anticipated exhibit of art by Mexican icon Frida Kahlo -- shown here in Self-Portrait with Small Monkey, 1945 -- until summer 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. © 2019 Banco de México, Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo Museums Trust, Mexico City, Mexico

The College of DuPage plans to push back the Frida Kahlo art exhibit to summer 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, delaying an artistic blockbuster expected to lure 150,000 visitors and more than $8 million in tourism dollars to the area.

The Glen Ellyn school originally planned to host the rare collection of paintings and sketches by the Mexican icon in the Cleve Carney Museum of Art from June to August.

COD officials are now proposing to postpone the opening to June 5, 2021. The board of trustees will vote Thursday on rescheduling the exhibit.

Mexico's Museo Dolores Olmededo in Xochimilco was set to loan the collection, featuring sketches and paintings spanning Kahlo's career and highlighting themes of identity, politics, sexuality and death.