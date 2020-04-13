Recommended Read: 'The Basketball Diaries' by Jim Carroll

Early in my tenure at Indiana University, a dorm pal from New Jersey introduced me to a writer, poet and recording artist from New York City named Jim Carroll.

The introduction began specifically with Carroll's "Catholic Boy" album. That led me to investigate Carroll's background a bit, starting with his 1978 book, "The Basketball Diaries," later made into a movie starring a young Leonardo DiCaprio.

A short, brisk, nonfiction effort by the red-haired Carroll, who died at 60 in 2009, "The Basketball Diaries" takes the reader along as Carroll struggles through self-sabotaging habits as a teen heroin addict whose basketball skills nonetheless enabled him to play with the likes of a young Lew Alcindor -- later known as Kareem Abdul Jabbar. Carroll's street-poet imagery and strong upbringing have us rooting that he emerges with his genius intact.