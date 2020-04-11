Today's Recommended Read: "Harry's Trees" by Jon Cohen

I cannot recommend "Harry's Trees" enough.

The novel by Jon Cohen is perfect for so many readers. It's a feel-good novel about friendship, love, healing and the magical things that can happen to bind us together.

Harry Crane, a 34-year-old widower and U.S. Forest Service analyst/arborist, travels to a forest in Pennsylvania where he meets a young widow and her daughter who is creating a magical world to deal with her own loss.

• Becky Anderson is the owner of Anderson's Bookshop.