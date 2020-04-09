A song to make you smile: 'Happy Heart' by Andy Williams

Andy Williams performs on a television show in 1961. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Happy Heart" by Andy Williams, released in 1969.

