Daily Herald report
Posted4/6/2020 5:30 AM

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Today's selection is "Mr. Blue Sky" by ELO, released in 1977.

