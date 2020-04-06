A song to make you smile: "Mr. Blue Sky" by ELO

ELO frontman Jeff Lynne performs at the 2016 Glastonbury music festival in Somerset, England. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Mr. Blue Sky" by ELO, released in 1977.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.