A song to make you smile: "Good Vibrations" by the Beach Boys

The Beach Boys perform in Essen, West Germany, in 1966. Associated Press

We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."

It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.

Today's selection is "Good Vibrations" by the Beach Boys, released in 1996.

Send your ideas to suggestions@dailyherald.com.