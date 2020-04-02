Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit shows stream free starting Friday

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, seen here at last year's premiere of the film "Cats," will stream a production of one of his musicals for free on YouTube beginning Friday, April 3. Courtesy of Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Award-winning composer Andrew Lloyd Webber ("Evita," "Phantom of the Opera," "Jesus Christ Superstar") announced Thursday he will stream one of his musicals for free on YouTube each week in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

First up in the series, according to Variety, is the 2000 production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat!" at 2 p.m. Friday, April 3 (Chicago time).

The production will be available for 48 hours. The 2012 revival of "Jesus Christ Superstar" will follow on April 10, Good Friday, Variety reported.

Webber announced the series -- available on the YouTube channel "The Shows Must Go On!" -- on Facebook.

While there is no charge for the performances, the channel includes links to several charities including: Broadway Cares, the United Kingdom's Acting for Others and Australia's Actors Benevolent Fund.