Wilson! Readers design creative Wilsons to keep them company during the stay-at-home order

Barb Heinrich Buffalo Grove loves how her tree watches over her, similar to Wilson. Courtesy of Barb Heinrich

Ron Prazuch of Arlington Heights says: "When my niece Lauren was a student at St. Viator's, she took an art class in which she made a small clay sculpture that she gifted to me as sort of a joke. She dubbed the bust she created Jackie-O. because of its striking resemblance to the former First Lady (note the pearls she's wearing). The bust more closely resembles an Easter Island statue ... hence the gag. Since then, what was originally intended to be a white elephant gift has turned into an ongoing family joke, with Jackie O. making regular appearances on special occasions and in random photos. In light of the recent COVID-19 crisis, I wanted to send my niece (now finishing her master's degree practicum in Wisconsin) some advice on how to stay safe and healthy, which included showing her how her beloved Jackie-O. was coping. (Yes, I took the time to craft the world's smallest face mask ... What else do I have to do these days?) I didn't realize that Jackie O. would make such a good Wilson until this morning." Courtesy of Ron Prazuch

Roselle resident Michael Magnini's wife saw a Facebook post from Christina Anderson-Heller (Lynfred Winery), showing various photos of Wilson-style toilets. "It inspired me to try the same." Courtesy of Michael Magnini

Dave Willems of Gurnee went tropical with his Wilson. Courtesy of Dave Willems

Marilee Sarlitto of Long Grove says: "Our robotic vacuum cleaner needed some sprucing up to entertain my dog, my 89-year-old mom, and of course ... me. We named him Astro." Courtesy of Marilee Sarlitto

Lisa Tuttle's Wilson is keeping her company in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Lisa Tuttle

"In the midst of changing our lives, we began to miss our weekly grind of two soccer practices and one or two soccer games on the weekends for our twin 9-year-old daughters," say the Nero family of Hoffman Estates. "Early on, my mind went to the vintage 1980s Wilson soccer ball from my childhood, which my parents brought to me in the last year. Of course it's not the cool new balls that the kids use nowadays, but the movie "Castaway" and Tom Hanks brought this idea to mind. I call it 'Soccer Sunday coffee with Wilson.'" Courtesy of The Nero family

Last week, Daily Herald Senior Vice President/Editor John Lampinen put out the call to readers to share their "Wilson" photos. We were not disappointed in the response.

If you recall, Wilson (a volleyball) plays a starring role in Tom Hanks' 2000 movie "Castaway." In the movie, Wilson kept Hanks' character company during his long isolation on a deserted island following a plane crash.

Tater is Bartlett resident Michelle Pacini's version of Wilson. - Courtesy of Michelle Pacini

While Illinois residents are under the governor's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus crisis, many people are finding creative ways to keep busy. Lampinen was inspired to reach out to readers after Arlington Heights' resident Lauree Harp sent us a note and a photo of her own Wilson.

Our readers made their versions using fruit, planters, toilets, sculptures and vacuums. We selected some of our favorites to share with you.