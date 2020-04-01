Wilson! Readers design creative Wilsons to keep them company during the stay-at-home order
Last week, Daily Herald Senior Vice President/Editor John Lampinen put out the call to readers to share their "Wilson" photos. We were not disappointed in the response.
If you recall, Wilson (a volleyball) plays a starring role in Tom Hanks' 2000 movie "Castaway." In the movie, Wilson kept Hanks' character company during his long isolation on a deserted island following a plane crash.
While Illinois residents are under the governor's stay-at-home order during the coronavirus crisis, many people are finding creative ways to keep busy. Lampinen was inspired to reach out to readers after Arlington Heights' resident Lauree Harp sent us a note and a photo of her own Wilson.
Our readers made their versions using fruit, planters, toilets, sculptures and vacuums. We selected some of our favorites to share with you.